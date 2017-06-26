PTV Foundation condemns attack on Andy CarbonPress release - Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 2:41 PM
The ‘Protecting the Vulnerable’ (PTV) Foundation would like to register its concern over attacks on vagrants and vulnerable persons on island in recent times.
The latest attack has resulted in the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon originally from Boetica, taking the total of vagrants killed in 2017 to 4. This, sadly is a reflection of lack of respect for human life. The vulnerable people in our society, no matter how we classify them are people with a right to life, respect and dignity like all of us.
The Protecting the Vulnerable Foundation commends the police for its swift approach in handling of investigations into the latest incident. Although we do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the incident, we trust that the due justice will be served in a timely manner, not just for Andy, but for all persons who have had their human rights violated.
The PTV Foundation was launched by Karla Henry, first-runner-up in this year’s Miss Dominica Pageant. The foundation was created to complement Miss Henry’s platform assignment – “Protecting the Vulnerable in Our Society.”
Its mission is to advocate for the disadvantaged, marginalized, abused, the elderly, children, and those who are mentally and physically challenged.
The PTV Foundation is sponsored by the Henry Group of Companies and The Sign Man Ltd.
6 Comments
PTV what about making a loud effort noise and statement towards the Gone Emmanuel fire bombing case and the 43 charges against the easy door: cant we agree that to, is taking advantage of the vulnerable. It is going on 7 years now that matter is in the court under the disguise of a judicial review – its 7 going on 8 years my GOD – that is total abuse of the judicial system against two senior citizens who are most vulnerable– PTV when are these people going to get their chance in court they are seniors in their 90 t’s. they are not getting younger Oh my GOD what a cruel society we have become allowing our institutions to take advantage of our vulnerable senior citizens. In the meantime Andy Carbon may your soul and souls of all the vulnerable people which our society has allowed to become helpless and hopeless people rest in peace
This organization is needed. It has the potential of doing great work.
Many of the vulnerable are that way because of no fault of their own.
However there are those who make themselves vulnerable or perhaps I should say they allow themselves to be vulnerable. These to ought to be helped. May they never be neglected!
I hope the PTV FOUNDATION will include counseling and instruction to help such individuals rise above their position of vulnerability and better themselves when they are able to do so.
God bless you Ms. Henry and your co-workers. It is a wonderful work you are doing.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.