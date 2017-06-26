The ‘Protecting the Vulnerable’ (PTV) Foundation would like to register its concern over attacks on vagrants and vulnerable persons on island in recent times.

The latest attack has resulted in the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon originally from Boetica, taking the total of vagrants killed in 2017 to 4. This, sadly is a reflection of lack of respect for human life. The vulnerable people in our society, no matter how we classify them are people with a right to life, respect and dignity like all of us.

The Protecting the Vulnerable Foundation commends the police for its swift approach in handling of investigations into the latest incident. Although we do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the incident, we trust that the due justice will be served in a timely manner, not just for Andy, but for all persons who have had their human rights violated.

The PTV Foundation was launched by Karla Henry, first-runner-up in this year’s Miss Dominica Pageant. The foundation was created to complement Miss Henry’s platform assignment – “Protecting the Vulnerable in Our Society.”

Its mission is to advocate for the disadvantaged, marginalized, abused, the elderly, children, and those who are mentally and physically challenged.

The PTV Foundation is sponsored by the Henry Group of Companies and The Sign Man Ltd.