The acting manager of the Public Works Corporation, Edward Labassiere, has passed.

Reports are that he died after a battle with illness.

His passing was confirmed by Chairman of the corporation, Titus Francis, who described Labassiere’s death as ‘shocking.’

He described Labassiere as a gentle and warm person who was dedicated to his job.

“Now that he is gone, I can only wish his family the best and we have to just take it from there,” Francis told state-owned DBS Radio.