Public Works acting manager passesDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 2:56 PM
The acting manager of the Public Works Corporation, Edward Labassiere, has passed.
Reports are that he died after a battle with illness.
His passing was confirmed by Chairman of the corporation, Titus Francis, who described Labassiere’s death as ‘shocking.’
He described Labassiere as a gentle and warm person who was dedicated to his job.
“Now that he is gone, I can only wish his family the best and we have to just take it from there,” Francis told state-owned DBS Radio.
So sad gone too soon he looks very young. May he rest in peace, mu sympathy to the family.
Condolences to all who mourn his passing.
PMH should ne charged for negligence and murder.
Are we going to sweep this one under the carpet too? How many of us have to die before something new is done about the national hospital?
this man;
surely surely surely gonna be missed……….
ive worked side by side with you for three years plus and this is tough to take home.
you are gonna be missed Labi
He was my neighbor I knew him as a child I did not know he was sick my condolences to the family, his mom thedora , Jackie and the rest.