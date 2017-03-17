Sir Derek Walcott has diedDominica News Online - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
St. Lucian poet and playwright and Caribbean literary giant, Sir Derek Walcott has died.
He passed away at his home on Friday morning, according to St. Lucia News Online (SNO).
He was 87.
His achievements, as listed by SNO, include:
-Winner of 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature
-Professor of Poetry at the University of Essex from 2010 to 2013.
-Obie Award for 1971 play ‘Dream on Monkey Mountain’
– MacArthur Foundation “genius” award
-Royal Society of Literature Award
– Queen’s Medal for Poetry
-Inaugural OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature
– T. S. Eliot Prize for his book of poetry
– Griffin Trust For Excellence In Poetry Lifetime Recognition Award in 2015
His poem Omeros (1990) was viewed “as Walcott’s major achievement.”
RIP to one of the Caribbean’s Great Writers.