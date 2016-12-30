Lady Lynda Venner, widow of The Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has advised that the funeral service for Sir Dwight will be held at 2:00 p.m. on 4 January 2017, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Castries, Saint Lucia.

The Government of Saint Lucia has advised that Sir Dwight will be accorded an official funeral where the members of the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors and Executive Committee will be in attendance.

As part of honouring Sir Dwight, the ECCB has undertaken the following:

1. All flags at the Bank’s Headquarters have been flown at half-mast since Friday,

23 December and will continue until sundown on 4 January 2017.

2. The fountain at ECCB Headquarters has been stilled and will remain still until sundown on 4 January 2017.

3. Books of condolences will be available at the seven ECCB Agency Offices and at the Government Headquarters in St Kitts and Nevis from 30 December 2016 until 31 January 2017. The public is being invited to visit and convey their condolences. The books will be delivered subsequently to the family of Sir Dwight.

4. The ECCB has also invited the regional central banks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and The World Bank to arrange books of condolences to include expressions of experiences with Sir Dwight over the years. These will be presented to the family of Sir Dwight.

5. The funeral service will be streamed live to ensure that all persons so desiring can participate. In this regard, the ECCB staff will assemble in the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium from 1:45 p.m. Retirees, other ECCB alumni and friends are welcomed to attend.

6. A memorial service in St Kitts and Nevis is being contemplated for a later date in January 2017. More details will be provided at the appropriate time.