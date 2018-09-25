Two Dominicans living in Canada were last week named two of Canada’s 100 Most Influential Black Women of 2018 by 100ABCWOMEN.

Frances Delsol was recognized for her community service, leadership in community and her mentorship of young people in the Caribbean-Canadian and African-Canadian communities while Amah Harris, a retired school teacher is widely known for pioneering the field of Black Theatre in Canada.

Delsol, who is Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in Canada was also singled out for unparalleled efforts to aid Dominica; post the demise of the island after 2015 Tropical Storm Erika and the devastating 2017 Category-5 Hurricane Maria.

She is the Founding President of the Council of Caribbean Associations Canada and a Past President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Ontario Association.

In 2016, Delsol, who was born and raised in Grand Bay, retired from Bell Canada as an Associate Director of Strategic Sourcing/Procurement.

She is the Communications Director for the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) and serves in an advisory capacity with the Afroglobal Television network.

Delsol is the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award from the Government of Canada, Honoris Causa from the National Ethnic Press & Media Council of Canada, Planet Africa Volunteer of the Year Award, Black Business and Professional Association Woman of Honor, OECS Award of Excellence, STAGG Volunteer Award, CDOA Award of Excellence among many others.

When asked by 100ABCWOMEN what her greatest accomplishment was, she stated without any doubt, “Motherhood.”

Her advice for the next generation is, “Honor the memories of those who fought and died so you could be here today. Stand up for what is right, not what popular and be an advocate for your community. Read. Learn. Teach!”

Harris co-directed Black Theatre Canada in the 1970’s, where she also served as a writer.

She is most often identified as an anti-racist advocate, innovative educator and champion of culture who fosters the Harmonious Coexistence of peoples.

She knitted education and theatre techniques into a fabric of cooperative action, using elements of participation, whether students or performers, children youth or adults, to actively engage with information, script development and performance.

At Gordon Brown Middle School where Harris taught, she worked with the Vice Principal the Young Women on the Move Club.

She chaired many committees, the highlight being the African Heritage Committee.

In the 1970’s Harris, who is Roseau and who taught at the Convent High School before migrating to Canada, found time to be a television actress playing lead roles for CBC, CTO, TVO among many others and has guest lectured at Ontario Universities.

Her accolades are lengthy including the John Holland Award, the Harold Award for Artistic Excellence, the CDOA Dominican of Distinction in Education, Caribana Arts Group Volunteer Recognition, and British Council Award in Dominica for Best Performance Commemorative Shakespeare Festival among many others.

When asked by the 100ABCWOMEN what her greatest accomplishment was, she indicated, “Being able with God’s Grace to grasp the true meaning of love and family”.

Her advice to the next generation is, “Be grounded in your cultural heritage. With God’s guidance build on that to make Canada the place you would like it to be.”

The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario Association extended its congratulations to both women.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario Association is extremely proud of our two Accomplished Black Canadian Women who are in all aspects Dominicans of Distinction,” the organization said in a statement. “They join 2016 Accomplished Black Canadian recipient Ret. Warrant Office Avril Jno-Baptiste Jones. Bravo Frances and Amah! Well Done! Dominica and its Diaspora are very proud of you!”

The Mission/Vision of the 100ABCWOMEN is to highlight, document and make visible the accomplishments of Black Canadian women in terms of government, not-for-profit, financial, legal, real estate, health, education/academic, entertainment, fine arts, unsung heroes, trailblazers, first and posthumous heroes.