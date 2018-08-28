UPDATE: Missing teen foundDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 8:43 AM
A teenager who was reported missing by her mother has been found, DNO can confirm.
Leon Benoit had told DNO that Latoya Charles was last seen on Monday evening.
On Tuesday morning she appealed for assistance from the public in locating her.
She said Charles, 14, left home in Gutter Village around 6:30 on Monday for the grandmother’s home. It was something she did regularly.
She stated that around 9:00 pm she got information that the teenager was not seen.
Benoit said she hurried to her mother’s home to investigate what was going on.
“I was told that she was sitting on a step with a nephew,” she recounted. “She sent the nephew for a bath and after that, she was not seen.”
She stated that when Charles left home she was wearing a white vest and blue short pants.
She is now happy that the teenager has been found safe.
11 Comments
All that article and hype. I self want to know where she come out! because i already out my shoe on my foot to go and look for mamselle. right.
‘Praise God she is safe. I don’t need details once she is safe. Advice: but her a phone at least you can know her whereabouts. Let her know that she must let you know where she after some time. Children like to give us heart attack . I won’t sleep if its my daughter. I know they joy you feel. Let her know how painful it is mom. God be praise she is safe
Go whete she man be
Lord Jesus we pray for her safe return. Amen
I hope this young, impressionable child will be found soonest without any physical or emotional harm. May the good Lord protect her and help her to return safely to the comfort of her home.
Give her two more days man.
I wish you success in locating your daughter safely and in good health.
We have had the results in your investigation in the matter, can we now have the findings of the relevant authorities in the matter?
here goes the problem, it was something she did regularly, anybody could be watching this child since she regularly went to her grandmother. and w
how close or far is her home from her grandmother’s
I hope that she is found safe and sound.
Has the mother checked the shops , she maybe just went to buy ramens.
what is your point? so irritating and insensitive!