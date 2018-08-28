A teenager who was reported missing by her mother has been found, DNO can confirm.

Leon Benoit had told DNO that Latoya Charles was last seen on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning she appealed for assistance from the public in locating her.

She said Charles, 14, left home in Gutter Village around 6:30 on Monday for the grandmother’s home. It was something she did regularly.

She stated that around 9:00 pm she got information that the teenager was not seen.

Benoit said she hurried to her mother’s home to investigate what was going on.

“I was told that she was sitting on a step with a nephew,” she recounted. “She sent the nephew for a bath and after that, she was not seen.”

She stated that when Charles left home she was wearing a white vest and blue short pants.

She is now happy that the teenager has been found safe.