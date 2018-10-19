Port of Spain, Trinidad … In an acknowledgment of his sterling contribution to Caribbean jurisprudence, The University of the West Indies (UWI) will confer an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws on the Honourable Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The conferral ceremony will take place on the Cave Hill Campus on Saturday, 20th October 2018 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The CCJ President will also be a guest speaker at The UWI’s graduation dinner, which will be held on the 19th of October.

He will speak on behalf of his fellow graduand Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and Professor of Entomology at the Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science.

President Saunders stated, “I am most appreciative of this honour that The UWI will bestow upon me and I am incredibly humbled and honoured by this recognition. I will accept it gratefully on behalf of my parents and siblings, my family, my colleagues at the CCJ, and all the people I have worked with who have all contributed to my success. I would be remiss if I did not also mention the role that The UWI has played in my success. My years at UWI gave me a depth of knowledge and a foundation that I am indebted to the institution for. Those years also provided me with mentors, life-long friends and many fond memories.”

The CCJ President also expressed his thanks to The UWI for nurturing generations of Caribbean leaders, noting that in the University’s 70 years, it has made an indelible mark on the development of the region.

The Hon. Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill) in 1975 and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad & Tobago in 1977.

He began his legal career as a barrister and solicitor in private practice in his home country. The Honourable Mr. Justice Saunders is married to Marilyn and the couple has two sons, Yuri and Yanek.