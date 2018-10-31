Veteran musician gives hint of retiringDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Veteran musician and performer, Philip “Chubby” Mark, has hinted that he may retire from music soon.
The lead singer of the Midnight Groover has been in the music business for decades and his music is well known in Dominica and across the Creole world.
The group performed at the 20th edition of the World Creole Music Festival last Saturday.
“You know we are coming of age now and I think I will pull out and leave it for the younger ones,” Chubby stated to the media after the performance.
The musician is now advising new and young artistes to seek ways to create good music in order for it to last.
“The only advice I can give them, if they want to be good musicians, create good music, good words, good melody, because our music will go nowhere,” he said. “If you are not using good lyrics in your song, the song will last for a little time and fade out.”
Chubby mentioned, however, if an artiste uses good lyrics in a song, it will last.
“Your song will have a history,” he stated. “Right now we have to think back and choose to make our music positive.”
Chubby is of the opinion that the lyrics used in music nowadays is “not good at all.”
“You cannot play it in front of your kids,” he remarked.
Chubby mentioned that in the in the 70’s Cadence music used to go places, however, things have changed.
In terms of the band’s performance at the festival over the weekend, he said he was satisfied and felt good about it.
The band is expected to go on tour in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) among other countries early next year.
The Midnight Groovers was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for its contribution to Creole Musci at the 18th edition of the WCMF. Chubby had said the group is not getting the respect it deserves in Dominica.
The band has been in existence for 46 years.
Other performances on Saturday night at the WCMF came from Marce et Tumpak, Kai, Zouk All Stars, Asa Banton, Machel Montano among others.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Chubby your my icon,the new artist is strictly slackness and disrespect to young women,whom thinks the music is cool,your music will never die,your the greatest,Looking forward to seeing you perform in the near future in the Virgin Islands.COCO SEC WILL NEVER DIE ,EVERY SONG YOU SINGH HAS A SPIRITUAL MEANING TO LIFE AND OUR STRUGGLES.
All the best Chubby. Long great ride.
Chubby can you do a recording of Corn Cornay Yo (Femme Gwo Taytay)…what i get on the internet are live recordings. Or, tell me where i can get it. I would really like to have this song; my all time favorite. Well done Chubby and the Midnight Groovers.
Hope you guys get a new young singer. Please start search now. This band is the only remaining link to our cadance lypso glory days. It is a national treasure just like the parrot the national tree etc. Please dont let this band die. I wish we had some young understudy that would keep the unique guitar style of Co. No one else i know has that style. It just like a BB king or Ray Vaughn or Dadou pasquette from magnum band. These guys are my legends and i say thanks for your years of entertainment. Midnight groovers music made growing up in Dominica fun.
Big up Chubby, big man in the music. He has a point. Even though I like some of the new bouyon coming out, they don’t have crossover appeal and they’re getting more and more raw as time goes by.