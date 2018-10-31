Veteran musician and performer, Philip “Chubby” Mark, has hinted that he may retire from music soon.

The lead singer of the Midnight Groover has been in the music business for decades and his music is well known in Dominica and across the Creole world.

The group performed at the 20th edition of the World Creole Music Festival last Saturday.

“You know we are coming of age now and I think I will pull out and leave it for the younger ones,” Chubby stated to the media after the performance.

The musician is now advising new and young artistes to seek ways to create good music in order for it to last.

“The only advice I can give them, if they want to be good musicians, create good music, good words, good melody, because our music will go nowhere,” he said. “If you are not using good lyrics in your song, the song will last for a little time and fade out.”

Chubby mentioned, however, if an artiste uses good lyrics in a song, it will last.

“Your song will have a history,” he stated. “Right now we have to think back and choose to make our music positive.”

Chubby is of the opinion that the lyrics used in music nowadays is “not good at all.”

“You cannot play it in front of your kids,” he remarked.

Chubby mentioned that in the in the 70’s Cadence music used to go places, however, things have changed.

In terms of the band’s performance at the festival over the weekend, he said he was satisfied and felt good about it.

The band is expected to go on tour in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) among other countries early next year.

The Midnight Groovers was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for its contribution to Creole Musci at the 18th edition of the WCMF. Chubby had said the group is not getting the respect it deserves in Dominica.

The band has been in existence for 46 years.

Other performances on Saturday night at the WCMF came from Marce et Tumpak, Kai, Zouk All Stars, Asa Banton, Machel Montano among others.