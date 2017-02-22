VIDEO: Journey to the Throne – Contestant #7 Jade RomainDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 10:40 AM
In the final episode of Journey to the Throne, host Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number seven in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Jade Romain.
She represents the community of Gutter.
Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.
The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.
Good luck Jade. From the very first time I heard you on the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Blvd, you caught my attention and so far you have not disappointed me. Just try to calm your nerves and you will go all the way to the crown.
Great Job Jade. I like you. You spoke well. You need to be a little more calm and try to nod your head a little less, be more composed and i think you stand a good chance in being in the top 3 or 4.
I was really impressed with Ms. Jade Romaine very poised polished and well spoken, Just Like Gabrielle she came across very Genuine and with depth. I like a queen contestant that has purpose and is self assured. Her platform is well thought out and its something personal that she can relate too. I look at the girls whom I think will be best for Dominica in regional pageants and right now after the interviews the Girls I am looking at is Gabrielle, Jade and Karla. Gabby is the full package talent beauty and intellect, Jade has life experience beauty and intellect, Karla has fashion down pact, but her interview to me was a little cliche, not the best not the worse typical queen contestant it lacked depth. I cant call the show but I think the best woman for the job will be crowned on 24th feb. Good luck to all it will be a highly contested show.