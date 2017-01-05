Jade Romain

In the final episode of Journey to the Throne, host Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number seven in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Jade Romain.

She represents the community of Gutter.

Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.

The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.