Former student of the North East Comprehensive School (NECS), Joseˊ Thomas, has been selected by the White House to be a 2018 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Competitiveness Scholar.

Thomas is a beneficiary of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) US Study Program and scholar’s award is part of a White House Initiative on HBCUs (WHIHBCU).

She was nominated by Dr. William Harvey, the President of her school, Hampton University, and the White House subsequently selected her as a scholar for the 2018/2019 academic year.

As part of this initiative, she is currently attending the 2018 WHIHBCU Conference in Washington DC.

It is intended that the HBCU Competitiveness Scholars will help form the next generation of leaders who exhibit and champion HBCU excellence.

The WHIHBCU select Scholars based on (i) Academic Achievement: established classroom performance; (ii) Civic and Campus Engagement: proven leadership to make a positive difference at their institutions and in their communities; and (iii) Entrepreneurial Ethos: demonstrated character to pursue new opportunities, despite limited resources, i.e., the “go-getter” or competitive spirit.

Thomas attended NECS, then the St. Margaret’s School in Virginia and is now a senior at Hampton University.

She has been an exemplary student leader at both schools.

At Hampton University she was inducted into the prestigious academic international honor society for business, management and administration, Sigma Beta Delta and was selected to join the Teach for America Corps during summer 2018.

The MDC said, “We wish Joseˊ continued success as she approaches graduation at Hampton University and in the pursuit of graduate school, the next step on her academic journey.”