White House selects former NECS student for prestigious scholar awardDominica News Online - Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 12:36 PM
Former student of the North East Comprehensive School (NECS), Joseˊ Thomas, has been selected by the White House to be a 2018 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Competitiveness Scholar.
Thomas is a beneficiary of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) US Study Program and scholar’s award is part of a White House Initiative on HBCUs (WHIHBCU).
She was nominated by Dr. William Harvey, the President of her school, Hampton University, and the White House subsequently selected her as a scholar for the 2018/2019 academic year.
As part of this initiative, she is currently attending the 2018 WHIHBCU Conference in Washington DC.
It is intended that the HBCU Competitiveness Scholars will help form the next generation of leaders who exhibit and champion HBCU excellence.
The WHIHBCU select Scholars based on (i) Academic Achievement: established classroom performance; (ii) Civic and Campus Engagement: proven leadership to make a positive difference at their institutions and in their communities; and (iii) Entrepreneurial Ethos: demonstrated character to pursue new opportunities, despite limited resources, i.e., the “go-getter” or competitive spirit.
Thomas attended NECS, then the St. Margaret’s School in Virginia and is now a senior at Hampton University.
She has been an exemplary student leader at both schools.
At Hampton University she was inducted into the prestigious academic international honor society for business, management and administration, Sigma Beta Delta and was selected to join the Teach for America Corps during summer 2018.
The MDC said, “We wish Joseˊ continued success as she approaches graduation at Hampton University and in the pursuit of graduate school, the next step on her academic journey.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Congratulations Ms Thomas
You mean to tell me that the Trump White House doing something beneficial for black people? That cyaa be true, they doh say the man is a racist?
Hats off Ms. Thomas you are an Ambassador in your own rights!! Definitely a trail Blazer ! continue Soaring
This MDC program seems to be a success story time and time again in the INTL education arena.
The GOVT should look to partner with MDC in a meaningful way, to triple the output of students via this channel which will dramatically reduce the funding of these students by the GOVT when they begin University.
This I believe could then allow the GOVT financial room to setup paid internships in DA every summer for students during their 4-5yrs with overall grade B+ and above….. Then upon graduation hopefully most of the students will most likely return to build our economic sector and prevent the critical brain drain we are seeing.
Congrats young lady! My only problem the wrong person is in the white house.
So much Talent coming from DA..the only problem is to find the formula for our people to stay or return..
Congrats Future Leader
Better pay and a chance of a prosperous future. Money talks and bull…. walks. Why come home fight with ignorance for peanut shells when you can own the farm among educated progressive people? Why come home to a country to be cast out by your own just because you are enlightened and want share when you are embraced by others who understands your value and worth to them? A teacher cannot build home by themself unless they have a padna and even then it is struggles. When you look around only crooks and drug dealers seem to florish. When dominica and the Caribbean on a whole start to define and advance the Caribbean dream they will start attracting smart talent. Until then only way for a young person to achieve anything in this short life is to get the hell out.