Nelson Mandela International Day (18 July) 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The Centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy, and to follow his call to “make of the world a better place.”

In that spirit, the commemoration this year continues the focus on “Action Against Poverty”, a campaign led by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honor Mr. Mandela’s leadership and devotion in fighting poverty and promoting social justice for all.

The International Day also celebrates and promotes Mr. Mandela’s values and dedication to conflict resolution, race relations, reconciliation, gender equality, the rights of children and other vulnerable groups.

In this way, it supports the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – also this year – and its focus on action for equality and dignity.

“Nelson Mandela remains an inspiration to the world “through his example of courage and compassion,” says the UN Secretary-GeneralAntónio Guterres in a message, and his legacy “shows the way” to continue the struggle for equality, dignity and justice.