Young upcoming artiste, Jamie Williams of Wesley dreams of making it big in the music industry is finally coming true for him.

Williams who goes by the stage names ‘Drew’ or ‘Angel’ performed one of his song ‘Bassline’ at the 2018 DOMFESTA Song competition and placed 3rd.

Now he is ready to go further.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Monday, Williams, who wanted to become a Food and Nutrition/ Culinary arts teacher, said he developed an interest in music while a student in Grade 6 at the Wesley Primary School.

“I wrote my first song called ‘School Crush’ and from there I always had a passion for music,” he stated. “When I started college I recorded my first song in a studio [Lyrical Arts Studio]. The song was called ‘Dancing till we see the Sun’ just to experience the recording process.”

Williams said at present he is working on an album called “Angel Vs Drew” which, according to him, is basically good Vs bad, “because everybody has a good and bad side.”

“When you listen to the album you will make your choice,” he said.

Williams revealed that so far he has recorded five songs for the album which is being developed at Bobos Studio located on Cross Street, Roseau.

“From the album, persons should expect personal experiences…,” he noted.

Two songs from the album, “One in a Million” and “Been Calling” will be used to promote it on the airwaves.

Williams explained the reason for using two artiste names.

“Angel is seen as the good side, the side that will think of others more than myself, the side that will do more and listen to what people have to say, while Drew will be the one that is more boastful, the one that doesn’t care,” he explained.

Williams explains that he sings and composes a combination of Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Bouyon, Soca and Dancehall.

When asked what inspired him to become involved in the music industry as an artiste his response was, “Since growing up there are things that I always wanted to change. I am watching Dominica and would see some people who have while others don’t have much, and to me I personally believe that everybody should have.. To me I don’t believe it should have poverty, so what really pushed me to get into music is to give back and help more.”

He expressed his love for what he said is helping others.

“I love helping people, that is something I like to do and once I know I am helping somebody and the person is happy, to me I will feel better about myself,” he stated.

He said he wanted to become a Food and Nutrition teacher but changed his mind and opted for music instead.

Meantime, his message to young artistes is to ensure that they find themselves first, “love yourself first and forgive and forget.”

“I went through all this already where I put people first and it ended up backfiring on me,” Williams remarked.

He further advises youth, especially those who are unemployed to try self-employment.

“If you have no job and it is very hard, try to be self-employed, try to plant something,” he advised. “Plant pepper, plant lettuce…try something because there is always something to do. Try to do something positive.”

All beats for Williams’s songs are purchases from a producer online.

Listen to the “Bassline” below. It placed third in the DOMFESTA Song Contest.