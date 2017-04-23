Hundreds of thousands around the world march for scienceBBC - Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 1:38 PM
Thousands of scientists are protesting in hundreds of cities around the world against what they see as a global political assault on facts.
The BBC is reporting that the first-ever March for Science, which has been timed to coincide with Earth Day, is aimed at promoting action to protect the environment.
