Hundreds of youth to gather in Newtown for Diocesan World Youth Day Rally

The Diocese of Roseau Youth Commission in collaboration with the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima (Newtown) is organizing its annual Diocesan World Youth Day Rally to be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 under the theme “I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.” (Lk 1:38).

The rally will begin at 9:00am with a Parish Missionary Outreach followed by Rally activities on the Newtown Savannah from 11:30am. The day will culminate with a Praise and Worship procession to Our Lady of Fatima Church for the celebration of the Eucharist at 3:45pm. Mr. Kareem Bertrand, a young adult from the community of Newtown will be the guest speaker during the rally activities.

During the parish outreach, youth groups will be visiting the sick and homebound and conducting community service projects in Giraudel, Eggleston, Bellevue, Newtown, Loubiere/Madrelle and Wallhouse/Castle Comfort.

Hundreds of young persons from every parish community of Dominica are expected to participate in the rally. Other highlights of the day include: performances, a Stewardship Photo Scavenger Hunt and dramatization of the Palm Sunday Passion Reading. All youth and interested adults are invited to join in this chorus of prayer through a day of fellowship, witness, hope and joy in the Lord.