Beryl has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 65mph.

As of 11:00am the hurricane watch for Dominica has been discontinued and a tropical storm warning is now in effect according to the Dominica Meteorological Service.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

At 11am, Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 12.1 degrees north and longitude 51.1 degrees west or about 720 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north-west at 14 mph (22km/h) and maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65mph or 100km/h. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday either very near or over Dominica. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is anticipated across Dominica by tonight, increasing to moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to tropical storm and possible hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.

All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should return to port by early Sunday. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6am Sunday July 8, 2018.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible from Sunday night.A flood warning will be in effect for dominica from 12 noon sunday july 8 to 2pm monday july 9, 2018.

The next update on Tropical Storm Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 2p.m.