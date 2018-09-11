As of 11:00 pm Tuesday, a Hurricane Watch was discontinued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac continued to approach.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the island. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

According to the 11:00 pm weather advisory, Isaac, now slightly weakened was located at 14.5 North and 52.3 degrees West about 580 miles east of Martinique. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving West at 16 mph.

The minimum central pressure was 29.50 inches.

Tropical Storm Warnings have also been issued for Martinique and Guadeloupe.