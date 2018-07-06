Graphic depicting areas issued with hurricane or tropical storm watch notices

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season approaches the Lesser Antilles. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in 48 hrs.
At 5pm Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.6 degrees north and longitude 47.8 degrees west or about 843 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west at 15 mph (24km/h) with maximum sustained winds of near 80mph or 130km/h. Beryl is expected to make contact with island chain on Sunday or Monday. While a hurricane watch has been issued and not a hurricane warning precautions are still highly advised.
Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by Saturday night, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.

All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

  • Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should return to port by early SundayA High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6am Sunday July 8, 2018.
  • People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible from Sunday night. A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12 noon Sunday July 8 to 2pm Monday July 9, 2018.
A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the following islands:
* Martinique
* Guadeloupe
* St. Martin
* St. Barthelemy

The next update on Hurricane Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 8p.m.