A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season approaches the Lesser Antilles. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in 48 hrs.

At 5pm Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.6 degrees north and longitude 47.8 degrees west or about 843 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west at 15 mph (24km/h) with maximum sustained winds of near 80mph or 130km/h. Beryl is expected to make contact with island chain on Sunday or Monday. While a hurricane watch has been issued and not a hurricane warning precautions are still highly advised.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by Saturday night, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday . Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday .