Hurricane watch issued for DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 6:24 PM
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season approaches the Lesser Antilles. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in 48 hrs.
At 5pm Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.6 degrees north and longitude 47.8 degrees west or about 843 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west at 15 mph (24km/h) with maximum sustained winds of near 80mph or 130km/h. Beryl is expected to make contact with island chain on Sunday or Monday. While a hurricane watch has been issued and not a hurricane warning precautions are still highly advised.
Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by Saturday night, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.
All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.
Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.
- Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should return to port by early Sunday. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6am Sunday July 8, 2018.
- People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible from Sunday night. A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12 noon Sunday July 8 to 2pm Monday July 9, 2018.
A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the following islands:
* Martinique
* Guadeloupe
* St. Martin
* St. Barthelemy
The next update on Hurricane Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 8p.m.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Beryl seems to be taking MARIA path but i rebuke in Jésus name . I pray all goes Well.