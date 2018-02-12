2017 calypso monarch, Karessah, has apologized for aborting his performance during the first round of the 2018 calypso competition on Saturday.

At the beginning of the 3rd verse of his song “De Encounter”, Karessa suddenly stopped singing, uttered the words “That’s it for the Karessah” and walked off stage. He was not allowed to sing again in that round and did not perform in the second round. There was no clear explanation then, either from Karessah or the Dominica Calypso Association, as to what had happened.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the four-time calypso monarch apologized for what he described as his “very unusual behaviour on the night of the finals.”

“I want to take full responsibility and total responsibility for my very unusual behaviour on the night of the finals irrespective of what may have contributed to it. I sincerely apologize to the Dominican public, the Dominica Calypso Association, the honourable judges, calypso lovers, my team, my sponsor and my many fans who continue to reach out to me day after day. I am very, very sorry for the hurt and the pain that you experienced during this encounter.”

Expressing the hope that the issue would soon be put to rest, Karessah gave the assurance that he would continue to support calypso.

“Be assured that I will continue to support the calypso art form and my fellow calypsonians. Calypso is bigger than anyone of us. No matter how controversial it may be, it is one of the many glues that keep our people together,” the former calypso monarch stated.

He congratulated the 2018 monarch, Bobb, whom he described as a very hard worker and “a true calypso champion.” He also had words of praise for the nine finalists who he said worked very hard to put on a “spectacular event under challenging circumstances” and the Dominica Calypso Association for their “tremendous work” in keeping calypso and by extension, the 2018 carnival season, alive.

Calypso lovers will no doubt welcome this statement from Karessah; they will also be hoping that at some stage, this well-respected and admired calypso veteran will give a full explanation of what happened to him at the finals and whether he will continue to participate in future calypso competitions.