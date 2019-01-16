Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology, Kelver Darroux, has said that Dominicans have benefited significantly from Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Darroux was delivering remarks during a contract signing ceremony between Digicel Dominica and the Government of Dominica held at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill on Monday.

“The government of Dominica has invested a great deal of effort and resources into building Information and Communications Technologies (ICT’s) that has been very beneficial to the people of Dominica,” he said.

He described the signing of the contract as “meaningful to the government of Dominica” because the government has identified ICT as a critical facilitator for socio-economic development as well as a national priority area.

Darroux explained that in 2008 the government of Dominica began the process of integrating all of its offices on a single network.

“At that time we were only beginning to see the advances in technology and the conversions of telecommunications and their potential impact on the telecommunication industry,” he explained.

He said today the telecommunications market has revolutionized operations worldwide and has taken on a much different structure as compared to when the process began years ago, “In the context of information, communication and technology development and the potential growth and benefits of the sector.”