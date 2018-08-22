IICA Director General visits DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 7:20 AM
The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, will be visiting Dominica on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Dr. Otero will be in Dominica to present IICA’s new 2019-2022 Medium Term Plan which is the
roadmap for the organization and recently approved by almost 20 countries.
During his visit he will also have discussions with officials on IICA’s presence and experience in countries of the
ECS as well as the role of the IICA Delegation in Dominica. He will be meeting with the Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Honourable Reginald Austrie; and
paying courtesy calls on the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Honourable
Francine Baron.
DR. Otero will also be paying a courtesy call on CARDI’s Representative in Dominica,
Mr. Dorian Etienne. Some of IICA’s stakeholders in Dominica will also get the opportunity to
meet with the IICA Director General.
Dr. Otero will be accompanied by one of his Special Advisors, Dr. Patrick Antoine, and the IICA
Representative to the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS), Mr. John King. The Director General
departs on Thursday, August 23, 2018
5 Comments
Meeting with Austrie,is like not meeting with anyone.This guy is the epitome of the most brainless minister in the Commonwealth,and in the DLP,he is not alone.This DLP has a plethora of accomplished buffoons.They get good advice,but is a “”cannot do”” government.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
you are one bitter soul. I do hope you relieve yourself of all that hate, bitterness and anger for your own good.
Lord have mercy upon him.
A wasted life
I hope he gets an opportunity to meet directly with the farmers. While it is important to meet with government officials to engage in meaningful discussions, the people who directly have their hands to the plough should have a say. More often than not, we need a bottom up approach and not this top down strategy every time. Hope to see the revival of this once flourishing sector. Dominica should be the bread basket of the sub-region. The arable lands, the abundance of water and sunshine, the people are available to deliver the goods, all they need now is astute leadership.
Oh boy, why is Austrie the one he meeting with and not the minister of everything, Roosevelt Skerrit, who has already told us that when people come to Dominica they don’t want to meet with no other minister, except him. Boy I can tell their will be a language barrier with Austrie
Anyway what ever Roosevelt Skerrit did to you all he well did it eh!!!!!!! I wonder if you all even sleep at nights!!!!!