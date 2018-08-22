The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, will be visiting Dominica on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Dr. Otero will be in Dominica to present IICA’s new 2019-2022 Medium Term Plan which is the

roadmap for the organization and recently approved by almost 20 countries.

During his visit he will also have discussions with officials on IICA’s presence and experience in countries of the

ECS as well as the role of the IICA Delegation in Dominica. He will be meeting with the Deputy

Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Honourable Reginald Austrie; and

paying courtesy calls on the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Honourable

Francine Baron.

DR. Otero will also be paying a courtesy call on CARDI’s Representative in Dominica,

Mr. Dorian Etienne. Some of IICA’s stakeholders in Dominica will also get the opportunity to

meet with the IICA Director General.

Dr. Otero will be accompanied by one of his Special Advisors, Dr. Patrick Antoine, and the IICA

Representative to the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS), Mr. John King. The Director General

departs on Thursday, August 23, 2018