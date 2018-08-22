IICA Director General, Manuel Otero

The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero, will be visiting Dominica on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Dr. Otero will be in Dominica to present IICA’s new 2019-2022 Medium Term Plan which is the
roadmap for the organization and recently approved by almost 20 countries.

During his visit he will also have discussions with officials on IICA’s presence and experience in countries of the
ECS as well as the role of the IICA Delegation in Dominica. He will be meeting with the Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Honourable Reginald Austrie; and
paying courtesy calls on the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Honourable
Francine Baron.

DR. Otero will also be paying a courtesy call on CARDI’s Representative in Dominica,
Mr. Dorian Etienne. Some of IICA’s stakeholders in Dominica will also get the opportunity to
meet with the IICA Director General.

Dr. Otero will be accompanied by one of his Special Advisors, Dr. Patrick Antoine, and the IICA
Representative to the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS), Mr. John King. The Director General
departs on Thursday, August 23, 2018