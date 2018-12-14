Special adviser to the Director General of the Inter-American Institution for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Dr. Patrick Antoine, has said that exports need to be increased in Dominica by ensuring that there is a strong architectural and institutional frame work.

Dr. Antoine was one of the presenters at a session held by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in collaboration with the Dominica Manufacturer’s Association (DMA), and the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) under the theme “Business and Trading Opportunities for the Regional Agri-food Sector“.

The session included an open dialogue with the agri business sector, highlighting opportunities within CARICOM and beyond, and key issues that hinder Dominican producers and exporters from taking advantage of these opportunities.

“I think we need to bring the numbers of exporters up but the architecture that we need to trade, the institutional frame work has become more complex. So increasingly, just to engage the exports at all without producing the numbers, you need to have a robust architectural and institutional frame work which calls for a lot of bureaucracy because you have to be adding new competencies.” he said

Antoine made special mention of a “payment gateway” which involves transactions that Dominicans can engage online to market and sell their products.

“We finally put a credible agricultural product exchange together for Dominica where people can market their product,” he said. “We can put payment gateways in place because talking about the northern Caribbean where you want people to get your product, if you really want to talk about engaging in exports and you are small producers, your biggest friend should be the information and communication technology.”

General manager of Dexia, Gregoire Thomas, who also spoke at the conference, pointed to a strategy which Dexia has implemented for the development of Dominica’s exports.

“In 2009, Dexia developed the national export strategy and at the time, we received some support from the CAT fund to establish the mechanism for the implementation of the national export strategy which started for two years and from the strategy, we identified the sectors that would give Dominica the best advantages in regards to our growth and development,” Gregoire said.

He added, “We were looking at agriculture and agri business. From it, we identified the crops that gave them the best opportunity in terms of export and among them were the root crops, peppers, coffee and cocao.”

He says one of the biggest challenges in the export business in Dominica is commitment.

“The funding lasted for 2 years and when it ended that was it. And that is a challenge that we have. We’ve done some good work and I know we identify the things that we want to do, but one of the biggest challenges that we have is commitment to action,” he explained. “To date we have not had the kinds of resources to continue along the path of the early years but Dexia has continued in terms of our whole program to see what it is we can do to expand our export.”

Thomas also mentioned a new initiative which Dexia has started in order to have consistency in crop production.

“we have started a program called a “production support program” where we try to incentivize farmers and get into contract production so that at least for some of the basic crops where we say we have a competitive advantage, that we can have consistency in terms of volumes,” he stated.

“We have to act together and make things happen. Now is the time to do it,” Thomas declared.