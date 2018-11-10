More pictures and videos keep coming in to DNO showing the effects the persistent rain in various parts of the country. We’ll keep sharing them with you.

A Disaster Management official told us that thankfully, there have so far been no reports of any death or injury and it is anticipated that the damage will generally be infrastructural. He said the ODM is planning to conduct an assessment on Sunday after which a more detailed report will be presented.

The ODM continues to ask residents to exercise caution and to move to a safer location where their residence is threatened.

Here are some of the latest pictures and videos coming to hand.

Landslide at Paix Bouche

St. Joseph

Portsmouth

As a result of severe flooding in Portsmouth, firemen had to use a zip line to move an elderly lady to safety.

Pointe Round

Calibishie