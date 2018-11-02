IN PICTURES: 2018 National Youth RallyDominica News Online - Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at 1:17 PM
The National Youth Rally for this year was held at Windsor Park Stadium this morning. One of the highlights of the rally every year is the youth parade. We will bring you more from the rally later, but below are some pictures of some the schools and youth groups that participated in the parade.
