The court matter in which charges of incitement and obstruction have been brought against individual members of the United Workers Part (UWP), has been adjourned to 11:30 this morning.

A number of people have turned out in response to a call from UWP Leader Lennox Linton to express their dissatisfaction with what Linton had described as the government’s use of the court to persecute the opposition.

Below are some photos of the scene outside the court house this morning. The photos were taken shortly after 10:00 o’clock.