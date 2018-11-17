IN PICTURES: DYBT Exhibition for Global Entrepreneurship WeekDominica News Online - Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at 4:08 PM
As part of Global
As part of activities for the observance of Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), an initiative which is designed to explore the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs, the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) on Friday November 16th, 2018 hosted an exhibition where entrepreneurs showcased their goods and services as well as themselves as entrepreneurs.
Some photos of the exhibition are posted below.
