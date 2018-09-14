Dominicans are breathing a sigh of relief and giving thanks to God as Tropical Storm Isaac has moved away and spared the country the devastation that we experienced during the passage of Hurricane Maria one year.

Prime Minister Skerrit said in a statement on Thursday night that no lives were lost, there were no injuries and damage to infrastructure was not significant from the effects of Isaac.

The Met Office has announced, however, that a flood warning remains in effect for the island because of cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorm activity that are expected to occur across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica in the wake of the storm.

Below are some photos and videos which show some of the signs of Isaac’s passing.