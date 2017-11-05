Dominicans turned out in large numbers to be part of Dominica’s 39th Anniversary of Independence celebration on November 3, 2017.

The event included an address by Prime Minister Skerrit, the parade of uniformed groups and cultural performances in which the Prime Minister took the opportunity to display his skill in dancing quadrille.

Below are some photos of the ceremony. Photo credit: Zaimis Olmos Visual Arts.

 

 

 