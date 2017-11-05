IN PICTURES: Independence Day Ceremony 2017Dominica News Online - Sunday, November 5th, 2017 at 10:56 PM
Dominicans turned out in large numbers to be part of Dominica’s 39th Anniversary of Independence celebration on November 3, 2017.
The event included an address by Prime Minister Skerrit, the parade of uniformed groups and cultural performances in which the Prime Minister took the opportunity to display his skill in dancing quadrille.
Below are some photos of the ceremony. Photo credit: Zaimis Olmos Visual Arts.
Carpenters need power so they could use their power tools to charge their batteries to put up roofs and so on, which will give the people a sense of normalcy. With 55 days since Maria and less than 5 % of people have lights, speaks of the failure of the government, no matter how hard Maria heat us. Puerto Rico also got hit after us and they have more people, yet over 45% have electricity, so too is Tortola, St. Martin, USVI. Skerrit must stop talking and start walking because we are not in the 1950’s. Why should I plan to come home for Christmas knowing the place is dark, mosquitoes and rats all over and people stealing? Wake up from your negative style of leadership and start to work! You behaving like you enjoying what Maria did so your sins of laziness and others could be blamed on Maria.
I’m not a fan of Skerrit but what do all those islands u named have in common? They have ah pahweh, Domincan doh have pahweh!! Do I wish there was power all over the island? Heck yeah, but we have to be realistic, also take into consideration the topography of Dominica.
What on earth is this exposure about? Is it about covering the celebration and coming together of Dominica and Dominicans at our Independence or is it a designed portfolio (albeit ridiculous) highlighting Dominica’s worse and inept Prime Minister, known as Skerrit? Also, where are the pictures of the Opposition Leader Hon Linton and his Team of UWP members? I cant believe that they were absent fro the occasion. Who`s decision is it to deliberate not cover and show the presence of the States Opposition in government, the UWP Leader and team?
That then should bring an end to all the negativity used by Skerrit during his 55 days of press briefing which he used to give the world the impression that Dominica is finished so the world could feel sorry for us, like we use our nine nights of wake to feel sorry for people that have lost loved ones. That daily press briefing or press pretence really went for too long especially when Dominicans have no power and radio to listen unless he was using it to appeal to his fan base in the diaspora. Now is time for action. Time to put boots on the ground and show leadership so people could see we are ready to move on. Now is time to push DOMLEC to use the profits they made in previous years to ensure most villages have lights by Christmas, instead of telling people they should prepare for a dark Christmas with turkey and ham, like Skerrit did last week. That’s what I refer to as negativity because Domlec feels they have time. Lights should be a priority so carpenters could use power tools
His message was not only to Dominicans but to the world…I may not be a fan of skerrit but the every day briefings was to show the world so we can get more help from other countries he’s doing his best! Rather than complain maybe you can you do something on your own? Or do you think you could do a better job?
Great to see the resilient people of Dominica celebrate their Independence from Britain :https://qz.com/1049026/diezani-alison-madueke-corruption-nigeria-has-seized-a-37-5-million-luxury-apartment-complex-from-its-ex-oil-minister/
Its about time, we now have to begin our enquiry and sieve appropriate properties of wealth wherever they are located and hidden. Dominica is too poor for these guys to be reigning like hell in that kind of wealth. Like that Nigeria woman the Nigerian government has seized well worthy properties.
We have to go for those political thieves here too.
Hurry, Skerrit must Go and his Corrupt Labour government
DNO For some reason did not allow me to ask this question last week even though the report I am referring to was published on their website, so I will try again. Who or what is the Compass Bank, a brief internet search brings up little or no information relating the Compass Bank and a Mr. Alfredo Portelez the alleged owner of this bank. I may be wrong so I shall assume nothing at this time, but even DNO’s reporting of this US$50,000 lacks any factual content such as which country are these people from, in which jurisdiction does this Bank Operate, contact details, address etc, hence the reason I am raising these genuine concerns, I mean supposing Dominica wishes to thank Mr. Alfredo Portelez for his donation by what medium would these thanks be conveyed.
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/compass-bank-donates-us50000-to-dominicas-recovery-efforts/
Skerrit’s swan song. Just like the orchestra playing on the Titanic before it sank. Go and party and fool all yourself that all is fine.