IN PICTURES: International Day of Women ExpoDominica News Online - Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at 4:09 PM
International Women’s Day was observed in Dominica on Friday, March 8, 2019 and women took the opportunity in an exposition hosted by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, to demonstrate the efforts they had made to empower themselves through small business.
Several locally manufactured products and and other business services provided by women were on display at the exposition.
Below are some photos taken at the event.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.