Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

Locally produced garments on display at the Expo

International Women’s Day was observed in Dominica on Friday, March 8, 2019 and women took the opportunity in an exposition hosted by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, to demonstrate the efforts they had made to empower themselves through small business.

Several locally manufactured products and and other business services provided by women were on display at the exposition.

Below are some photos taken at the event.