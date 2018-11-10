Flooding is being reported in various parts of Dominica as heavy rain continues to batter the island.

Below are some photos and videos depicting the situation.

Rudolph Thomas storage facility at Picard next to Whitchurch

Cabrits Stretch

Reports are that motor vehicles cannot travel along that route around the Kempinski Hotel.

Flooding at Douglas Charles Airport

Landslide at Calibishie

Pointe Round

Portsmouth