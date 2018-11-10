IN PICTURES (more videos added): Keeping an eye on the rising watersDominica News Online - Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 4:55 PM
Flooding is being reported in various parts of Dominica as heavy rain continues to batter the island.
Below are some photos and videos depicting the situation.
Rudolph Thomas storage facility at Picard next to Whitchurch
Cabrits Stretch
Reports are that motor vehicles cannot travel along that route around the Kempinski Hotel.
Flooding at Douglas Charles Airport
Landslide at Calibishie
Pointe Round
Portsmouth
