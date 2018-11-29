IN PICTURES: Landslide in the heights of Wotten WavenDominica News Online - Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at 2:50 PM
The photos show a landslide which originated in the heights of Wotten Waven.
DNO understands that the slide occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.
There are no reports of damage to property nor injuries to persons as the landslide occurred some distance away from residential areas in the community.
Photos were submitted by Diane Joseph.
