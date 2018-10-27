IN PICTURES: Market Day with a Difference 2018Dominica News Online - Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at 7:28 PM
The annual Market Day with a Difference in Roseau was held on Saturday, 27th October 2018 as part of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a Resilient Nation”.
As is customary, a number of farmers and vendors were recognized for their contribution towards the development of the Roseau Market over the years. Awards were presented in a number of areas including the youngest and oldest vendors, best dressed vendor, best decorated stall/booth, best assortment of vegetables / produce and best butcher, among others.
Cultural presentations also formed part of the event which showcased the work of a few groups including the local artists of the Waitukubuli Arts Association, the St. Mary’s Academy 4H Club, the Health and Wellness Association, DEXIA’s Multi-Purpose Packhouses and Caribbean Chemicals.
Below are some photos taken at the event.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.