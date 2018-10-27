The annual Market Day with a Difference in Roseau was held on Saturday, 27th October 2018 as part of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a Resilient Nation”.

As is customary, a number of farmers and vendors were recognized for their contribution towards the development of the Roseau Market over the years. Awards were presented in a number of areas including the youngest and oldest vendors, best dressed vendor, best decorated stall/booth, best assortment of vegetables / produce and best butcher, among others.

Cultural presentations also formed part of the event which showcased the work of a few groups including the local artists of the Waitukubuli Arts Association, the St. Mary’s Academy 4H Club, the Health and Wellness Association, DEXIA’s Multi-Purpose Packhouses and Caribbean Chemicals.

Below are some photos taken at the event.