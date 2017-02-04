IN PICTURES: Opening parade of Carnival 2017Dominica News Online - Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at 8:33 PM
The Real Mas 2017 officially kicked off in Dominica with the Carnival opening parade through the streets of Roseau on Saturday.
The parade consists of all the contestants of the various pageants and competitions which will be held during the Carnival season, as well as floats from various businesses, lapeau kabwit bands, bwa bwa and much more.
An official ceremony followed the parade at the Carnival City in Pottersville.
See photos from the parade below.
