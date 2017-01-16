IN PICTURES: Stardom Tent gets underwayDominica News Online - Monday, January 16th, 2017 at 11:32 AM
The Stardom Calypso Tent got underway for the first time in the Calypso season on Saturday.
Patrons were treated to a wide selection of performances from the likes of King Hunter, Chris B, Lugas and many more.
The event took place at The Strip on the Loubiere Highway.
See photos below.
All photos by Zamis Olmos.
