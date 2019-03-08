Share
Vaval’s coffin is burnt

Carnival 2019 ended with the traditional, symbolic Tewey Vaval ceremony which was held in the Kalinago Territory on Wednesday.

The event included the parade of a fake coffin containing “Vaval” to the beating of drums.

At the end of the parade, a bonfire was lit and the coffin burnt in it, marking the end of Carnival.

See photos below. All photos by Gregory Rabess.