IN PICTURES: Triple Kay shares Christmas Day blessings with 3 new mothersDominica News Online - Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 1:59 PM
The Triple Kay band in association with Digicel presented a “Get Ready” hamper to the mothers of the first 3 babies born on Christmas Day. The new moms: Makeba, Amy and Miyanny were all coincidentally from Portsmouth. The brand new mothers each received assorted baby products and a $100 top-up voucher from Digicel.
