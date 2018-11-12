IN PICTURES: Wet working conditions at the Post OfficeDominica News Online - Monday, November 12th, 2018 at 2:33 PM
Employees at the General Post Office in Roseau are silently crying out for help to alleviate working conditions at the post office building, especially when it rains.
The torrential rains of the past few days have left behind a less than desirable work environment at the post office building which is located on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.
Although the heavy rainfall has stopped and the sun has begun to dry up the city, water continues to fall from the ceiling above onto the floor of the sorting area on the ground floor of the building.
Efforts to reach management at the post office as well as the DPSU which DNO understands, represents post office workers, have so far been unsuccessful.
Below are some videos which depict the condition of the sorting area at the post office earlier today.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
What a shame and skerrit he can fool fools and say he working the country I think he working his pocket say no more lazy skerrit and his cabal must go time for a change
Last I was in Dominica sometime in 2013, the Post Office was being renovated. I came back in 2017 and it still being renovated …………….like SERIOUSLYYYYYYYYYY Dominicans!!!!
Dominicans have become sooooo dam lazy and accept so much sh*t is embarrassing!!!
Scared allu scared Skerro like that….. whatever he dishes allu eating!!!!!
when an employee gets electrocuted due to the water then they will fix it smh