Employees at the General Post Office in Roseau are silently crying out for help to alleviate working conditions at the post office building, especially when it rains.

The torrential rains of the past few days have left behind a less than desirable work environment at the post office building which is located on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.

Although the heavy rainfall has stopped and the sun has begun to dry up the city, water continues to fall from the ceiling above onto the floor of the sorting area on the ground floor of the building.

Efforts to reach management at the post office as well as the DPSU which DNO understands, represents post office workers, have so far been unsuccessful.

Below are some videos which depict the condition of the sorting area at the post office earlier today.