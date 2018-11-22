IN PICTURES (with video): Spontaneous procession make their way to Police HeadquartersDominica News Online - Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 3:07 PM
A procession of UWP supporters and sympathizers has made its way from the court house to the Police Headquarters chanting “we shall not be moved” and “Free brother Shillingford.” This action follows the arrest of lawyer Henry Shillingford during the support action outside the court house earlier today.
21 Comments
DNO, the nations leading online news outlet is again misleading the world with their biased news repoting. See their headline: “procession of “UWP” supporters and sympathizers has made its way from the court house to the Police Headquarters chanting “we shall not be moved” and “Free brother Shillingford.” This action follows the arrest of lawyer Henry Shillingford during the support action outside the court house earlier today.
DNO did you interview every person in the procession and they told you they are supporters of the UWP? If not, then that is classical false reporting and that’s bad because I know for sure that radio stations in the US read your news to report to their listeners what is happening in Dominica and unfortunately they are going to report this false article. What does it take from DNO to report Dominicans or even Protestors made their way to police headquarters. Honestly speaking dno is painting a very negative and politically motivated disservice here.
ADMIN: The party leader and organizers of the action have repeatedly said they are not protesters.
If they are not protesters what are they. DNO, so because the organizers say they are not protesters that must be accepted as a fact, your dishonesty is blatant.
Zo pa veb. Linton did his nonsense and he wants you all to get in trouble with him.
A beautiful day for democracy in Dominica.
Persons who are alleged to have broken the law are hauled before the Court and supporters of those persons who are pissed that the law is being enforced take to the street in an orderly and peaceful, although at times disruptive, behaviour to vent (and no one tries to stop them from exercising their right to protest, although they obstructed the flow of traffic).
Dominica’s democracy is alive under Skerrit, contrary to the empty screams of Linton et al.
You just keep on singing for your supper…
Once again Linton’s call for Dominicans in large numbers to go to Roseau has fallen on deaf ears. I was expecting a large turn out but evidently the more than average Dominican has nothing to do with that ; this must be frustrating for Linton and the UWP. Is it possible that Dominicans have come to the realization of who Linton really is ?
No. The silent majority is waiting for the opportune time to make their move against the dictatorship. Don’t be fooled by the numbers.
The crowd is small, but it is not because the call has fallen on deaf ears. The reason the crowd is small is all due to more than half the population native born has left the country!
So, while they made the false claim that there are seventy thousand people in Dominica, this is proof that they continue to exaggerate the population.
In the last election, less than twenty thousand people voted based on that you might sea there is no basis for you conclusion that Lennox call fell on deaf ears.
In a dictatorship people fear victimization, and reprisals Roosevelt victimized his own brother, you know: (Well, I know him name eh, but kid Francisco doh his brother name eh).
If a man is so wicked to victimize his own brother preventing him from making a living by his profession, who will that dictator, that tyrant will not victimized if they demonstrate against him!
Dr. Punjab/Duquesne Roosevelt, set Shillingford free, at least he did not buy his law degree!
Francisco Waw Waw u again! So Henry because he is a lawyer who did not buy his law degree is above the law? And everything is Roosevelt! O Francisco! Oh Francisco! Some of you with all the degree ain’t go no common sense (the most important sense to have)
But wait…
What really happening in the Country na?
Boy look a massive crowd trying to take down Skerrit. That look like 10,000 positive vibers. Wait… are they matching against Trump or SKerrit? Anways do our ting..
@Maryland, no one is trying to take down Skerritt. It’s only in your mind. You must be able to understand what is going on in the moment. The action was to stand with the opposition persons in solidarity, who were being brought to a kangaroo court. They succeeded. The case has been put off till January. Forget the size man, the determined few accomplished what the objective was. The same things have been achieved in the treating and bribery matter and also in the failed scheme to register persons overseas. Skerritt is being beaten at every turn, in his crooked schemes. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.A few determined people is better to have than a massive amount of people where chaos might ensue
Jonathan Yah
What kind of bipolar nonsense is going on there
Can somebody explain to me why someone is carrying an American flag?
Well he is carrying the USA flag upside down which means “a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”
It’s a sign of liberty and freedom of expression. The only country where people can openly say f#@k you to their national leader anywhere, anytime on TV, on the street wherever and not worry about being thrown in prison.
Look at the type of protest you see happening in the states. It makes that day in salsbury look like child’s play. People get arrested on the scene and charged and that’s it. You don’t have a government sending armed forces to remove people from their home by force for protesting. That is the kind of thing you see in a failed state like Venezuela.
Keeep matching. Keeep moving forward. Keep within the law and let freedom reign. Every step counts. Keeep matching on. God is a great God. Match for freedom n justice. You see the police in Dominica, suddenly they keeping up the law? The same police force that was laughed at by foreigner law enforcement officer during Maria… Officers be firm n fear. Don’t be servants of Labour n Skerritt, be servants Dominica…. Some foreigner once said that there is no police in Dominica because of the nonsense going on in Dominica, you guys must fix dat. You seee that commissioner carbon, during Maria you did much nonsense, but today you in the scene. Only in Dominica, that you are still with a job.. But you n the PM from same village..
I really thought that democracy was dead in Dominica; but when you have 30 people trying to dictate what and when the government which was duly elected by the majority should do have me questioning who really are the dictators.
Why?whats going on?
DNO, what is the outcome of the case hearing today. That’s the more important news.
ADMIN: The matter was adjourned information will be provided as soon as the details are confirmed.