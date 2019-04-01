Individuals assisting police in fatal shooting and stabbing incidents

One individual is assisting police with their investigation into the death of Ricky Joseph of Woodford Hill who died from a stab wound following an altercation with another male individual.

According to a report from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards the incident occurred at 4:30 pm on Saturday 30th, March 2019 in Woodford Hill.

He said Joseph was transported to the Wesley Health Centre where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.

The body was brought to the North Eastern Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

Meantime, police are conducting investigation into a fatal shooting incident which occurred at 3:30 pm on Friday, 29th March 2019 at Morne Prosper.

Edwards revealed that the deceased is 53 years-old Skeff Isles of Morne Prosper.

“Information indicates that Mr.Isles and a male individual had an altercation when he (Isles) was shot by the individual who had a handgun in his possession,” the police PRO explained.

He said Isles was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.

The body was then transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

Edwards said one individual is assisting police with their investigations.