Eight inmates at the Dominica State Prison are preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations this year.

Acting Superintendent of the Dominica State Prison, Kenrick Jean-Jacques, gave that information during a press conference on Friday.

“We have eight students who will write the Language and Principles of Business,” he revealed. “Last year we did only English but this year we are doing two subjects.”

According to Jean-Jacques, in terms of rehabilitation for the inmates, there are a number of programmes in place, including wood work training, among others.

He said currently, there is a prison population of 193 males and 1 female.

“And our mandate is to assist the inmates, when they leave our facility to be more productive and useful citizens and we take that very seriously in terms of our rehabilitation programmes,” Jean-Jacques stated.

He said 2018 was a very challenging year for the state prison because of the significant damage that had been done to the facility by Hurricane Maria in 2017 although some repairs had been undertaken.

“Right after Maria we decided to take on the opportunity of building back our facility,” he noted.

Jean- Jacques went on to say that all the lights on the perimeter were out and to-date, 75 percent of the lighting has been installed.

“We were able to repair our playing court; inmates are able to recreate,” he explained.

He stated further that the facility was able to secure some much needed equipment.

“We got some equipment from the European Union; we got some sewing machines and some tools that are being used in our workshop,” he said.

Jean-Jacques also disclosed that more toilets have been received for installation in the remand section of the facility as those that are now in place are not “prison friendly.”

There’s also been some improvement in the meals, Jean-Jacques said, ensuring that prisoners have a balanced diet.