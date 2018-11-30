Alaska, section of road affected by the powerful quake (several such photos have been circulating via social media)

A tsunami warning was in effect for coastal areas of Alaska’s Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, according to a bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The quake knocked CNN affiliate KTUU off the air. Items fell from shelves at the station, news director Tracy Sabo told CNN’s Sara Finch.
