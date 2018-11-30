7.0 magnitude Earthquake hits Alaska, Tsunami warning in effectCNN - Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 3:12 PM
A tsunami warning was in effect for coastal areas of Alaska’s Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, according to a bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The quake knocked CNN affiliate KTUU off the air. Items fell from shelves at the station, news director Tracy Sabo told CNN’s Sara Finch.
God keeps speaking to us in all ways, turn to Him. Let’s pray for Alaska.