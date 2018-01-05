A Dominican’s triumphant journey to the U-19 World CupESPN - Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at 2:59 PM
Alick Athanaze‘s journey as an Under-19 cricketer received a rude jolt on September 19, 2017, when he and his family faced Hurricane Maria as it battered Dominica. The next day, he was to leave for a cricket camp with Windward Islands in St Lucia. He’d just signed a developmental contract and was excited to have a first feel of being in a first-class set-up. However, as he was about to set his alarm and sleep, he heard thunder and lightning in the distance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.