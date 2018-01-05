Alick Athanaze‘s journey as an Under-19 cricketer received a rude jolt on September 19, 2017, when he and his family faced Hurricane Maria as it battered Dominica. The next day, he was to leave for a cricket camp with Windward Islands in St Lucia. He’d just signed a developmental contract and was excited to have a first feel of being in a first-class set-up. However, as he was about to set his alarm and sleep, he heard thunder and lightning in the distance.

