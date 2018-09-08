Bobi Wine pop star, youth leader, political activist and Ugandan MP arrived in the US for medical treatment following what he alleged as torture at the hands of the Ugandan Military according to a CNN report.

Bobi Wine whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi posted a photo via twitter and facebook where he is at an airport seated in a wheelchair.

In a tweet the singer wrote:

“Safely arrived in the US where I’ll be receiving specialized treatment following the brutal torture at the hands of SFC soldiers. We thank the world for standing with us. I will soon tell you what exactly happened to me since 13th August and what is next.”

Wine is a leader of a youth movement that challenges the regime of 73 year old Yoweri Museveni.

Wine was arrested on the charge of treason for his alleged involvement in rioting and stone throwing against the president who has reigned for over 30 years in Uganda. Following the incident Thirty two (32) other opposition politicians were also charged.

Wine was stopped on Thursday from leaving the country after accusing the government of torture while in custody of the authorities. The state claimed they needed to conduct a medical exam to verify his claims of torture. An attorney for Wine alleged he was further tortured while in custody for the second time while a state doctor watched.

Read CNN story

Below: The ‘Ghetto President’ of Uganda a video timeline of events leading to Bobi Wine’s arrest taken from AJ plus an online news channel run by Al Jeezera Media Network