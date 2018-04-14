Bishop Juan Barros of Chile is at the centre of a mass offer of resignation by Chile’s Bishops – a completely unprecedented development according to a BBC report. Barros has been accused of covering up for his mentor ( Catholic priest Ferdinand Karadima) who was found guilty by the vatican of sexually abusing young boys in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Ferdinand was sentenced to a “lifetime of penance and prayer” by the Vatican but he avoided criminal prosecution because of the amount of time that had passed since his crimes.

Bishop Barros was appointed 3 years ago by Pope Francis despite the cover up allegations. While Barros has not been accused of sexual misconduct himself he has offered his resignation multiple times with the Pope refusing in each instance.

The bishops offered a mass resignation letter after being presented with a Vatican report that accused the Chilean Church hierarchy of negligence in sexual abuse cases.

