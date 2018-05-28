Mamoudou Gassama a 22 year old from Mali has been offered a job and French citizenship for his rescue of a young boy who was hanging-on for life from a balcony 4 stories above the street in Paris.

The rescue action was said to have taken seconds by witnesses as Gassama rushed up the side of the building in true heroic fashion to save the boy. The boy had been left alone by his father who had reportedly been out shopping. The father is to be sentenced in September for abandoning his parental responsibilities according to a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor.

President Macron thanked Mr. Gassama personally for his efforts. The French president offered him citizenship and a job in the fire brigade where he felt his skills may be best put to use.

Wearing jeans and sneakers to the meeting, Gassama recounted his journey to Paris as a Malian immigrant. He arrived first in Italy after a year in Libya where he had been arrested and beaten. Despite this he said “…I wasn’t discouraged.” He made his way to France a few months ago hoping for a better life.

Macron had earlier vowed to take a harder stance on immigration, and stated that while not all who make the journey to Europe can be welcomed that Gassama’s actions were admirable.