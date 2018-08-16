The “queen of soul”, the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of fame, Aretha Franklin, has passed at the age of 76.

The soul performer’s last singing appearance was in November 2017 at a gala in New York which was held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Daughter of a gospel singer/pianist and a famous Baptiste preacher, Franklyn was born in Memphis, Tennessee. Her musical education included learning from icons such as Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward.

However, fame did not immediately come to the legendary singer as she struggled to make an impact. Today, she is known for world-wide hits like Respect and Think. She had over 20 US chart topping hits and numerous accolades including 18 Grammy awards.

The singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and had announced her retirement from music last year.