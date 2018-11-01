Aspiring Dominican Actor, 20 year old Michael Cadette, has made one step further to becoming a professional actor.

Cadette has graduated from the conservatory Program at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA). He has been invited to Membership and is now a member of the Actors Society of AADA.

At the conclusion of the Conservatory Program in Film Acting, Stage Acting and Musical theatre, aspiring student actors are given the opportunity to audition for The Academy Company. Among an auditioning group of 135 graduating students 24 are chosen to form that years’ company. It is the pinnacle year of performance for these 24 chosen ones. The Company members come from 11 diverse countries (Australia, Chile, Dominica, England, Ireland, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, USA and Wales). Michael is proud to represent Dominica among the other countries. https://www.aada.edu/new-york-company/

This advanced training offers unrivaled performance experience with intense, focused training to this small number of Company members, serving as an important vehicle to usher graduates into the professional world of Film Acting, stage Acting, Musical theatre and related aspects performing arts.

The Company Members are cast in challenging roles that showcase their talents while providing further opportunity for growth and development and it provides a platform for Company members to let their talent truly shine and gain recognition for their work and performances before an invited audience of Academy guests, casting directors, film and commercial talent agents, managers and theatre/independent film directors and other industry professionals.

The American Academy of Dramatic Arts is the oldest acting school in the English speaking world (1884) and is the first and finest acting school in America, training students to become professional working actors in theatre, film and television.

During the 20th Century, The Academy became widely known as the “Cradle to the Stars” due to its stunning reputation of influential alumni. It has world renowned alumni as Spencer Tracy, Lauren Bacall, Kirk Douglas and Grace Kelly. According to its website “The Academy’s legacy continues to grow with new and emerging legends like alumni Robert Redford, Danny DeVito, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Adrien Brody, Michael Pitt and Paul Rudd leading the way. In the school’s 134-year history, its past students reflect a distinguished level of actor, as well as countless prominent and influential names from all disciplines within the entertainment industry. In fact, The Academy alumni hold an unprecedented total of 110 Oscar®, 317 Emmy®, and 94 Tony® nominations and with 45 alumni on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael’s accrued credits include three of OTT Performing Arts Academy’s annual April Performances, in his role as ‘Brett’ in the widely acclaimed musical, “13” (2014), in the musical “The WIZ” as one of the Ensemble (roles: Yellow Brick Road, Quadlings & Winged Monkey Leader) (2015) and in the musical “Into the Woods” in the role as Cinderella’s Prince (2016). In July 2014 Cadette attended the Broadway Student Summit at D.A.N.Y. Studios in New York City.

At The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Michael played:

The Prince of Verona in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and (2017)

Jay in Boo Killebrew’s “The Play About My Dad”. (2017)

In AADA Company he is being cast in classical and contemporary, which are performed before an invited audience of Academy guests, agents, casting directors and other industry professionals. They include:

Once in a Lifetime By: Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman and Directed by: Jonathan Bolt(2018)

Spring Awakening By: Frank Wedekind and Directed by: Barbara Rubin (Translated by: Douglas E. Langworthy) (2018)

On Thursday 1st November 2018 Michael Cadette was cast in Star-Spangled, A New Musical written and directed by American Tony nominated Broadway director, playwright and screenwriter Douglas Carter Beane with Music and Lyrics: Lewis Flinn and Choreography: Joey Pizzi. It is of note that Douglas Carter Beane is a 1980 alumnus of AADA.

Michael reaffirms that he wants to use Stage Acting, Film Acting, Television and Musical theatre as a voice of discovery, openness and self-expression, entertainment and inspiration. He wants to use the opportunity to be inspired, feel inspired and in turn inspire others through stage and cinematic performances.

Michael Cadette is the son of Sylvester Cadette of UN/ITU and former Director of Telecoms in Dominica, and Lilia Cadette, formerly of Orange and Marpin 2K4.