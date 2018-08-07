Beyoncé has taken over American vogue for its September cover where the powerhouse top-selling Artist and entrepreneur has creative control over the magazine’s cover for the September issue which is remarkable in its own right – though its not Beyoncé’s first cover. However, a more astonishing fact is that the 23 year old Photographer for the cover shoot is the first African-American to shoot a vogue cover in its 125 year history according to a guardian report.

Interestingly, American Vogue has had black photographers the first being Gordon Parks in 1940, and while his work with Vogue catapulted his career, he was never given the opportunity to shoot a Vogue cover. Vogue magazine has long been considered at the forefront of fashion. Infact, the oxford dictionary defines the word vogue as “The prevailing fashion or style at a particular time.”

As a brand Vogue has international recognition, to illustrate this point ask a young person who does not read news or magazines if they have heard of vogue – the answer is likely to be yes. So what does that say for the brand to have never had a black photographer shoot the cover? It says a great deal, the fact that it seemingly took an African-American icon in that of Beyoncé to get that change rolling is indicative of the times we still live in.

Vogue on Monday issued a statement about the new issue.

“Beyoncé’s fourth Vogue cover was truly a collaborative effort — when Vogue suggested photographer Tyler Mitchell to Beyonce, the star immediately said yes to the opportunity to work with this young artist,” the statement said.

