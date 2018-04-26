Bill Cosby found guilty of Sexual Assault after years of accusationsNew York Times - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 2:21 PM
NORRISTOWN, Pa. A jury found Bill Cosby guilty Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home near here 14 years ago, capping the downfall of one of the world’s best-known entertainers, and offering a measure of satisfaction to the dozens of women who for years have accused him of similar assaults against them.
On the second day of its deliberations at the Montgomery County Courthouse in this town northwest of Philadelphia, the jury returned to convict Mr. Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, at the time a Temple University employee he had mentored.
The three counts — penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant — are felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, though the sentences could be served concurrently.
This is an example to show that riches cannot bring Joy! He had money and was famous so i am sure he could have many worldly things. So are many Hollywood stars. Miserably doing drugs under the disguise of money, fancy clothes and sunglasses.
Yet we follow! Don’t you know that these people must kneel before the lord Jesus Christ at one point? So too will we all! We must make amends now because the dead cannot praise God!
As long as we have life we can come to God and He is faithful and just to forgive us from our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Why do we gamble our real life of eternity here on this earth? We don’t even spend 2 hours in eternity time here on earth. It is just a trial!
Come on people seek the lord while He can be found! It is for your own good! You are responsible for your life and you can”t blame anyone on that day!
God is merciful and will show you mercy if you are willing to follow Him. Trust me. I was there.
Glory to God!