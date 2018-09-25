American comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago.

Cosby, 81, faced a maximum of 10 years in prison after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one for sentencing purposes.

He will be registered as a sexual offender, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill judge ruled.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018, stemming from allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Constand, then a Temple University employee, in 2004.

At the sentencing, the judge said no one is above the law.

Cosby has been under house arrest since his conviction in April.

His defense team had previously pledged to appeal any prison time.